ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

State of the Union in Crisis

sulphurtimes.com
 3 days ago

On March 1, President Joe Biden will speak before a joint session of Congress and deliver...

www.sulphurtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How members of Congress plan to stop the next Trump from stealing a presidential election

Following Donald Trump’s ongoing attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, members of Congress are working on legislation to update an archaic 19th century law in the hopes of preventing lawmakers and the White House from undermining future elections.Revisions to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act come on the heels of Congress’ failure to pass federal voting rights legislation, which advocates argue is critical to stop a wave of subversive, anti-democratic threats to US elections playing out in nearly every state.Instead, the proposed reforms would prohibit the executive branch and members of Congress from rejecting election outcomes,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin calls on Senate to pass changes to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act that would make clear VP can't overturn an election: Republicans worried Democrats will shoehorn stalled voting rights provisions into bill

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is leading the bipartisan effort to reform the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act, which former President Donald Trump's allies tried to use to have Vice President Mike Pence overturn the 2020 election. Politico reported Wednesday that Manchin is trying to fast track a bill -...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In#Joint Session#Local News
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy