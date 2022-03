Acer has announced the imminent launch of new versions of its popular Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops. The latest Acer Swift 5 reference: SF514-56T will be available throughout the United States in June with prices starting from $1499 and will be available a little earlier throughout Europe and priced at €1799. The more affordable Acer Swift 3 reference: SF314-512 will also be available in the US during June 2022 priced at $850 and in Europe during April 2022 priced at €1199.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO