BLU G91 Max unveiled with Helio G95 and 108MP camera

With a top-of-the-line Snapdragon CPU and a few spec upgrades, the new Motorola Edge Plus looks to bring Moto back into the flagship phone conversation in the U.S. The Motorola Edge X30 announced near the end of last year is getting a rebranding and a slight spec upgrade for the US, arriving soon as the Edge Plus. The phone looks to recapture some of the flagship U.S. phone market for Moto, which outside of the foldable Razr has predominantly served budget and mid-tier options in recent years. The Edge Plus features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and some other flagship-level specs, with a premium price tag to match at $999.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO