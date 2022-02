SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Making just its second ever appearance in the ODAC Quarterfinals, the Randolph women's basketball team faced Shenandoah on Friday afternoon at the Salem Civic Center. Randolph trailed by double digits heading into the final quarter and closed to within a one-possession game late but the Hornets held off the WildCat rally in the end to win 63-57. "So proud of our ladies!" said head coach Steve Lanpher after the game. "Not the outcome we were looking for but down 12 in the 4th quarter, we could have quit but once again we responded. We cut the lead to 2 & had the tying basket taken away on a foul call."

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO