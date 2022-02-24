ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

B2Gold: Buy The Dips

By Taylor Dart
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB2Gold released its Q4 and FY2021 results this week, reporting annual gold production of ~1.05 million ounces, marking another record for the company. The Q4 and FY2021 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun and one of the most recent companies to report its results is B2Gold...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Meta Stock: When Will It Be Time to Buy on the Dip?

Formerly known as just Facebook, Meta (MVRS) - Get Meta Report stock has been getting its clock cleaned over the past few weeks. When the company reported earnings after the close on Feb. 2, it was immediately met by sellers. That’s despite some of the bullish responses we saw in other FAANG stocks, like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Alphabet (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Confluent Stock's Decline Is a Dip Worth Buying

Share prices of Confluent have recently fallen 20% since earnings came out. The company is an expert on Apache Kafka, a core software platform used by thousands of companies. Confluent's growth is impressive, but investors will want to ensure that it justifies the stock's steep multiple. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Price#B2gold#Gold Production#Fy2021#Btg#Calibre Mining#Cxbmf#Otjikoto#Masbate
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy the Dip in IPG Photonics?

Despite posting stable growth across its business segments in its recent quarterly earnings release, shares of industrial laser manufacturing company IPG Photonics (IPGP) have slumped nearly 7.7% in price over the past month. So, is it wise to buy the dip in the stock? Let's discuss. IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

B2Gold Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $525M (+9.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, BTG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

B2Gold: Complete Fourth-Quarter Results Analysis

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $526.11 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, another record, up 9.7% from the year-ago period. Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (BTG) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 gold production results on January 19, 2021. Note: This article is an update of my...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

Affirm Holdings stock was pummeled recently in response to wider-than-expected losses during the last three months of 2021. Revenue has been growing by leaps and bounds, but not fast enough to outpace expenses. Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) recently lost over a fifth of their value overnight after delivering mixed...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

PayPal: Buy The Dip On The Best Digital Payments Stock

PayPal finished 2021 with 426 million user accounts and shows no signs of slowing down as the top digital wallet company in the world. Paypal (PYPL) is one of the largest fintech and digital payment companies in the world with over 426 million user accounts (up 13% YoY). I've used...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Lowe's rallies after strong demand leads to guidance boost

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded higher on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer reported comparable sales increased 5.0% in Q4. Comparable sales were up 5.1% for the U.S. business. Pro customer sales were 23% higher during the quarter. Gross margin improved to 32.9% of sales from 31.8% a year ago as...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Better Buy: Blackstone Vs. Brookfield Asset Management

BAM and BX are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)(BAMR) and Blackstone (BX) are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Both boast credit ratings of A- or higher with vast global reach and massive scale. They compete for funds from the biggest clients and also bid against each other for some of the world's largest, most important, and best infrastructure and real estate assets. Best of all, both have been steered by excellent management, leading to outstanding long-term track records, wherein both companies have crushed the broader market indexes.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

BCB Bancorp Likely To Maintain Earnings At An Elevated Level; Waiting To Buy On Dips

Regional economic factors will likely result in better loan growth this year relative to the last two years. Earnings of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) will likely remain flattish in 2022 as the topline growth will likely get canceled out by the expenses incurred to achieve that growth. Economic recovery in New York and New Jersey and the rising interest-rate environment will help lift the topline. Overall, I'm expecting BCB Bancorp to report earnings of $1.91 per share in 2022, almost unchanged from $1.92 per share in 2021. Since my last report on BCB Bancorp, the stock price has rallied strongly leaving only a small upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm now downgrading BCB Bancorp to a hold rating.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase stock whipsaws lower after poor Q1 guidance amid crypto slump

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares nosedived 6% during afterhours trading Thursday following disappointing guidance for retail user growth and trading volume. The stock initially spiked ~13% within minutes of the earnings release following better-than-expected Q4 results. It expects subscription and services revenue to decrease in Q1 due to recent crypto asset...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Coverage Will Make You Rich

Never buy a stock for its yield until you analyze its overall merit and its dividend’s safety and growth capabilities. I know I’ve said it before, but I really do appreciate your comments. For the record, it takes time to do so. A lot of time. I’ll start...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Chevron weighs sale of Equatorial Guinea oil and gas assets - Reuters

Chevron (CVX -1.2%) is seeking to sell stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, potentially raising as much as $1B, Reuters reports. Chevron reportedly owns a 38% stake in the Aseng oil field and the Yolanda natural gas field, both in Equatorial Guinea's Block 1, as well as a 45% interest in the Alen gas and condensate field in Block O; the company also is the operator in each of the three fields.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy