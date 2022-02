NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS), India's second-largest retailer, suspended most of its online and offline operations as stores remained shut on Sunday, after rival Reliance bid to take over its flagship supermarkets for missed lease payments. Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) will rebrand the Future stores...

