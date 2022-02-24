VolunteerNow CEO Tammy Richards will retire later this year

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH) has announced that Dr. Gerald Paul has decided to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors on December 31, 2022. The Board of Directors has appointed Joel Smejkal, Executive Vice President, Corporate Business Development, to succeed Dr. Paul as President and Chief Executive Officer. The Board also intends to appoint Mr. Smejkal to the Board of Directors, effective upon Dr. Paul’s retirement. In addition, the Board has appointed Jeff Webster, Executive Vice President, Business Head Passive Components, to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer. Both Messrs. Smejkal and Webster will assume their new roles on January 1, 2023.

