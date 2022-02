David L’Ecuyer, president and CEO of Central One Federal Credit Union in Shrewsbury, announced his retirement on Wednesday after 32 years with the financial institution. “I have had a truly gratifying and fulfilling career over the past 32 years with Central One Federal Credit Union. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and inspiring staff, and I am incredibly grateful for the support and confidence shown by the board of directors over the course of my tenure here,” L’Ecuyer said in a written press release.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO