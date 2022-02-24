Uniper shares hit 14-month low as Russia attacks Ukraine

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shares in German utility Uniper (UN01.DE), which has substantial business in Russia and is one of the financial backers of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, plunged on Thursday after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine.

Shares in Uniper, which owns a majority stake in Russian utility Unipro (UPRO.MM), fell as much as 16.7% on Thursday to their lowest since Dec. 23, 2020. Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE), which owns 76% of Uniper, was down 7.3%.

"We very much regret the escalation of the situation with Russia's attack on Ukraine and are following the situation with utmost concern," Uniper said in a statement.

"We are in the business of providing security of supply of energy and our customers depend on us for power and heat. This is the case also in Russia."

Uniper said on Wednesday that it was assessing whether the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline by Berlin would cause impairments on its 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) exposure to the project. read more

($1 = 0.8890 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Kirsti Knolle and David Goodman

