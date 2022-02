David Ronick, the co-founder and CEO of Minded who previously co-founded fintech unicorn Stash, told TechCrunch that as an entrepreneur in the direct-to-consumer digital space, he looks for frustrating customer problems to solve. He noted that he has taken medication for anxiety and insomnia for a decade and that it has been expensive to get care from an expert in psychiatry. He teamed up with Gaspard de Dreuzy, who has expertise in the space from co-founding telehealth company Pager, and Dr. Chris Dennis, a multi-state licensed psychiatrist.

