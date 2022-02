President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union (EU) to allow Ukraine to be a part of the bloc immediately under a special procedure to defend itself from the Russian invasion of the country that entered its fifth day on Monday.“We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession under a new special procedure,” he said in a video speech.“Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I’m sure that’s fair. I am sure we deserve it,” Mr Zelensky added.The 44-year-old president, addressing Russian soldiers, asked them to lay down their weapons and leave...

POLITICS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO