Even after you learn how to beat Savathun on Legendary difficulty, the fight still takes some doing, so prepare for a lengthy encounter comparable to many dungeon bosses. You fight Savathun several times during the finale of The Ritual mission. The first time you encounter her in an outdoor courtyard, you can safely plink away at her health while using the huts in the corners of the area for cover. The enemies that spawn in during this encounter, especially the three Hive Lightbearers right at the end, are generally more threatening than Savathun herself. Stay on top of the other mobs as you damage Savathun and she'll be 'dead' in no time.

