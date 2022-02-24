ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

As Ethiopia’s Conflict Shifts to Afar, Injured Overwhelm Hospital

By Vinicius Assis
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Fighting has largely died down in Ethiopia’s Tigray region after more than a year...

www.voanews.com

US News and World Report

Gunmen Kill 5 Eritrean Refugees in Ethiopia's Afar Region - U.N.

NAIROBI (Reuters) - At least five Eritreans were killed when gunmen attacked a refugee camp in Ethiopia's northeastern Afar region during fighting between rebellious Tigrayan and Afar forces in the area on Feb. 3, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. Refugees told UNHCR that armed men attacked the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Ethiopia's parliament lifts state of emergency early

ADDIS ABABA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's parliament on Tuesday voted for an early end to a six-month state of emergency, effective immediately, adding to signs that a bloody conflict between the government and rebellious Tigrayan forces could be easing. The war in Africa's second-largest nation has largely ground to...
POLITICS
Voice of America

HRW: Elderly at High Risk in Armed Conflict Areas

Human Rights Watch says older people are often the forgotten victims in Africa’s conflict zones. The rights group issued a report Wednesday looking at abuses suffered by the elderly in 14 countries, mostly African nations, caught up in conflict, ranging from Mali to Ethiopia to Mozambique. Mary Malia, a...
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Ethiopia’s Abiy Says Government Open to Talks With Tigray Rebels

Ethiopia’s government is open to talks with the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front to end a 15-month conflict in the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said. While the government has yet to negotiate with the TPLF, “this does not rule out the possibility of discussions,” Abiy’s office said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
