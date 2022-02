They. Will. Take. The. Win. No apologies necessary, either. Saturday night, the Colorado State Rams did what they had to do to beat the Utah St. Aggies on the road, 66-55. Defense led the way for the Rams, who allowed only 55 points for the second straight game. Utah St. was only 21-51 (41.2%) from the field and made only 7-of-28 (25.0%) from three-point range.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO