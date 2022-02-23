AP sources: Zach Johnson hired as US Ryder Cup captain

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. FILE - Chelsea's owner Roman Abramovich, center, applauds after Chelsea were presented with the Premier League trophy after their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, May 24, 2015. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 suddenly handed over the stewardship and care of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees. The move came after a member of the British parliament called for the Russian billionaire to hand over the club in the wake of Russias invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO