Class disparity and romance in ‘My Summer of Love’

When I was working on my book The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives (in paperback this May!), I talked to Kristen Warner, an academic who studies reality television, about attempts to diversify the Real Housewives. This was right after Garcelle Beauvais was hired to be the first Black cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She told me (and I’m paraphrasing, so don’t @ Kristen) at the time that casting one Black person on the show didn’t really matter. What needs to happen is that there need to be at least two Black cast members so that they can talk about their experiences being people of color in what is otherwise a predominantly white space. This powerful, moving, and emotional episode of Summer House shows exactly why she was right. I mean, she has a Ph.D. in this stuff. Of course she was right!

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO