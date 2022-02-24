ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Class disparity and romance in ‘My Summer of Love’

Stanford Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo girls, Mona and Tamsin, kiss in a pond. Slowly, Mona’s hands inch from Tamsin’s face to her neck — what seems like a murder begins. Mona shoves Tamsin underwater, strangling her. Tamsin’s breath bubbles as she kicks and claws. Her eyes, wide with fear, plead from underwater. A few moments...

stanforddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

26 New Romance Novels You'll Love This Year

From warring TV co-hosts and rivaling K-Drama actresses to the up-and-coming chefs, book editors, king crab fishermen and every rom-com character in between, we’ve rounded up the best romance novels of 2022, sure to make you laugh, cry and turn pages into the night. Most Anticipated Romance Novels of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NME

‘Forecasting Love And Weather’ review: a heartwarmingly poetic romance in the making

Right out of the gate, a title like Forecasting Love And Weather is bound to inspire doubt. The actual (sensible) connection between the unpredictability of love and weather and the charm of office rom-coms aside, who would be interested in a drama built around a meteorological service? Most don’t even stick around for the weather forecast at prime time (no offense to the people who work there).
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Summer House Recap: Say My Name

When I was working on my book The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives (in paperback this May!), I talked to Kristen Warner, an academic who studies reality television, about attempts to diversify the Real Housewives. This was right after Garcelle Beauvais was hired to be the first Black cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She told me (and I’m paraphrasing, so don’t @ Kristen) at the time that casting one Black person on the show didn’t really matter. What needs to happen is that there need to be at least two Black cast members so that they can talk about their experiences being people of color in what is otherwise a predominantly white space. This powerful, moving, and emotional episode of Summer House shows exactly why she was right. I mean, she has a Ph.D. in this stuff. Of course she was right!
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freud
Person
Edith Piaf
Person
Nietzsche
Parade

Anthony Anderson's Wife Is His 'Queen!' Get to Know Alvina Stewart, Their Adorable Meet-Cute Story and More

Both professionally and personally, Anthony Anderson has a lot to smile about these days. He’s starred on—and produced—the hit sitcom Black-ish for nearly eight years, with the critically acclaimed series currently enjoying its eighth and final season on ABC. His role on the show as Andre “Dre” Johnson, husband and father of five, has earned him seven Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards along the way. The 51-year-old hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth with his mom (!), occasionally guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!—and as of Thursday, Feb. 24, he’s returning to his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the Season 21 reboot of Law & Order. And then there’s his home life, which happily includes his marriage to wife Alvina Stewart.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Summer Of Love#Stalking#Teen Romance#British
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain displays endless legs in tiny feathered dress – fans go wild!

Shania Twain has served up yet another stunning look on Instagram. The 56-year-old country singer completely defied her years in her latest age-defying post, in which she rocked a tiny feathered dress and statement cowboy boots. WATCH: Shania Twain opens up about rarely-seen son Eja. The snapshot was captured while...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown was ‘terrified’ after leaving Kody

“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown was scared of potential backlash after announcing her split from husband Kody Brown on social media last year. “When Mom first released the picture on Instagram, explaining that she had left, she was terrified. She was horrified,” the former couple’s 23-year-old son Paedon Brown said on the latest episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Movies
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
WBUR

There's a lot of love to love in 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical'

Say this about the three Donnas who bring “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” Donna Summer to life at the Emerson Colonial Theatre: They work hard for the money. The show provides 95 minutes of singing, dancing, romancing and expounding. The Donnas — played by Brittny Smith, Charis Gullage and Amahri Edwards-Jones — give us the jukebox musical version of the Queen of Disco’s life at different stages. Jones plays the young “Duckling Donna,” Gullage “Disco Donna” and Smith “Diva Donna.” All three have solo spots but sync up for some songs. They’re all spectacularly entertaining.
PERFORMING ARTS
Harvard Crimson

4,500 Undergrads Seek Friendship, Love, Romance on Datamatch

This semester's Datamatch, a quiz that provides you with matches based on the answers you provide to 15 multiple choice questions, has released all its results to its participants. By Truong L. Nguyen. Just under 4,500 Harvard undergraduates woke up on Valentine’s Day morning to a potentially fateful e-mail: their...
HARVARD, MA
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Why She's Sticking by Kody Brown Despite Marriage Woes

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has confirmed the reason why she's sticking by Kody Brown despite their marriage woes. In a new Sister Wives Season 16 bonus scene, Meri spoke briefly about a Season 10 moment when her sister-wife Christine was expressing being upset about moving to Arizona from Utah. "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," Christine said at the time. Speaking to Sister Wives tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan in a one-on-one, Meri opened up about the impact that moment had on her relationship with Christine.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy