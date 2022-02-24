Take an Alternate Route

New York Police Department Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were murdered while investigating a domestic violence incident at an apartment in Harlem. Officer Rivera was just 22 years old and had been a cop for less than a year and a half. Officer Mora was 27 years old and had...
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.Hayleigh Kent from Perth, Scotland was last seen in Perth city centre near Kinoull Causeway at around 10:15am on Saturday 26 February, but she failed to return home that evening and was subsequently reported missing.Kent is white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also though to be carrying three bags.Police said Kent regularly visits Edinburgh as well as Fife and Dundee where enquiries are currently underway.In a Facebook post, the Tayside Police Division said: “Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.”Kent is still missing and Police Scotland are urging anyone with information on Hayleigh and her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February, 2022.
A 43-year-old woman was attacked with a bag of human feces while waiting for the subway. The assault is just one of many that have led to ridership concerns over safety recently. In a video posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter, the unknown assailant calmly walks past the woman sitting on a bench at the Wakefield- 241st Bronx subway in New York City last Monday afternoon, when suddenly he takes a plastic bag with human feces in it and pushes it into the woman's face. As the woman begins to struggle, the assailant wipes it down the woman's back...
BALTIMORE (WDCW) — Nearly 50 Headstones at a Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Maryland were defaced last week, just as tensions between Russia and Ukraine boiled over into all-out warfare. According to The Associated Press, officials from the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore — who operates the Dundalk cemetery — confirmed that […]
A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
A Hollywood woman accused of running a drug-delivery operation and the TV actor she allegedly employed to deliver the drugs are facing federal charges in connection to the fatal opioid overdose of a Beverly Hills man.
Two children of a Texas man will be among the first to testify against an accused Capitol rioter when his trial gets underway. Guy Reffitt, an oil industry worker from Wylie, Texas, appeared in court on Monday for the beginning of his trial – and what will be the first Capitol riot case in front of a jury. His wife and two children – who were both teenagers at the time of the US Capitol attack – have been asked to testify, with the trio cooperating with investigators. The alleged member of the Texas Three Percenters – a far-right...
