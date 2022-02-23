What’s your sign?

The universe has something exciting in the works, but despite the rush of anticipation that may come along with it, the sun's journey through mystical Pisces until March 20 is urging us to rest, retreat, and tune into the divine frequencies that surround us. Whether it be the soundtrack of your favorite fantasy trilogy or the poetry book you just haven't gotten around to starting, it's time to surrender your burdens and trust your inspiration. As you can probably imagine, your weekly horoscope for Feb. 27 through March 5 is loaded with pivotal planetary transits, so let's get right to it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 HOURS AGO