Your interview is scheduled, and you’re preparing for your conversation right now. It’s important to consider what you’ll be asked and how to respond, but another vital part of the interview is considering what you want to ask your interviewer. Be prepared with what you’d really like to know beforehand, and you’ll be able to learn a lot. Remember, you’re interviewing them as well. Is this a place you would enjoy working? Is this position one in which you’ll thrive?

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO