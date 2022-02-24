ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Why anti-Asian violence spiked during the pandemic

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s widely known that Asian Americans felt – and were – persecuted during the pandemic. But the extent of this violence, and its uneven geographic distribution across the U.S., is now much clearer, thanks to research I conducted with collaborators at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and the independent research firm...

brooklyneagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Why a bust of Maya Angelou was vandalized at BPL during an anti-vaccine protest

Maya Angelou has nothing to do with COVID-19 protocols or mandates. The legendary poet, author, and activist died in 2014, years before this pandemic proved to be as lethal to common sense and basic decency as it continues to be for human lives. In recent weeks, there have been what the Boston Public Library Professional Staff Association describes as “multiple hateful incidents” involving unmasked anti-vaccine protesters who trespassed in children’s rooms and intimidated staff and visitors in at least two Boston libraries. During one of them, a bust of Angelou was vandalized at the Central branch in Copley Square.
BOSTON, MA
thetrace.org

The Heavy Burdens of Community Anti-Violence Workers

Lack of appreciation, support, and resources: Survey reveals heavy toll for anti-violence work. University of Illinois Chicago Professor Kathryn Bocanegra, who used to lead a violence prevention organization, surveyed 35 frontline workers in street outreach and violence interruption. Most described having witnessed a traumatic death, experiencing at least one symptom of PTSD, and worrying about the pay they receive. One worker felt that people working in leadership positions at violence prevention groups talked down to him because he had a lack of formal education or traditional training. At what cost? “There’s an expectation that street intervention can deliver the neighborhood safety that we so desperately need,” Bocanegra told WBEZ about her survey results. “But the question that’s haunted me … is at what cost? And by saving one life, are we destroying another person’s life?” Related from The Trace: Jennifer Mascia has written about grassroots campaigns to provide more support and better pay for street outreach workers. Meanwhile, former Trace reporter Ann Givens recently profiled a violence prevention organization in Poughkeepsie, New York, in which the subject of the article ultimately took a new job in part because of low pay and tough working conditions.
SOCIETY
WCPO

Exhibit spotlights anti-Black violence through history

EVANSTON, Ill. — Racial violence has unfortunately been deeply rooted in American history. And now, a new art exhibit is exploring race relations in the U.S. from reconstruction to the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement. It shines a light on racism in a visual history lesson spanning more than a century.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Minnesota State
Brooklyn, NY
Society
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Hate Crime#Racism#Anti Asian#Jews#Chinese#Haitians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
ohmymag.co.uk

War in Ukraine: These images show how thousands of pets are suffering

As the violent battle continues on the streets of Kyiv after Russian special forces invaded the city, pets are struggling as much as humans. People in Kyiv have been fleeing the streets to avoid explosions as Russian special forces pound Ukraine. Human horror. As locals flood into subways to hide...
ANIMALS
Elkhart Truth

Big Spike in Alcoholic Liver Disease Early in Pandemic

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The early months of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a big jump in hospitalizations for life-threatening alcoholic hepatitis at a Detroit health system, new research shows. Alcoholic hepatitis is a liver disease caused by heavy drinking, and these findings add to mounting evidence that...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy