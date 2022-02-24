Why anti-Asian violence spiked during the pandemic

Lack of appreciation, support, and resources: Survey reveals heavy toll for anti-violence work. University of Illinois Chicago Professor Kathryn Bocanegra, who used to lead a violence prevention organization, surveyed 35 frontline workers in street outreach and violence interruption. Most described having witnessed a traumatic death, experiencing at least one symptom of PTSD, and worrying about the pay they receive. One worker felt that people working in leadership positions at violence prevention groups talked down to him because he had a lack of formal education or traditional training. At what cost? “There’s an expectation that street intervention can deliver the neighborhood safety that we so desperately need,” Bocanegra told WBEZ about her survey results. “But the question that’s haunted me … is at what cost? And by saving one life, are we destroying another person’s life?” Related from The Trace: Jennifer Mascia has written about grassroots campaigns to provide more support and better pay for street outreach workers. Meanwhile, former Trace reporter Ann Givens recently profiled a violence prevention organization in Poughkeepsie, New York, in which the subject of the article ultimately took a new job in part because of low pay and tough working conditions.

SOCIETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO