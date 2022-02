It appears that this fringe “representative” from San Juan County is attempting to make sure the rural voters cannot vote for him because of accessibility. The clear majority of the county is Native American and therefore it would seem a very pointed effort to exclude those least likely to be able to vote in person. His antics seem hardly representative of Utah, let alone the party he purportedly belongs to. Allowing him to continue to have a voice in Utah politics is an insult to who we are and what we stand for.

