I met a good friend out in Wapato and she suggested we meet at Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza. I haven't been there since the Piety Flats Winery and General Store closed down, and that was YEARS ago! We brought our kids along since they hadn't seen each other since the pandemic started. Let me tell you that going to this place was a great idea: Hoptown Pizza in Wapato puts a smile on everyone's face--even my grumpy pre-pre-teen!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO