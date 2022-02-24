ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

First Alert Weather: North Bay Homeless Residents Seek Shelter From Bitterly Cold Temperatures

By Andrea Nakano
 2 days ago

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — Temperatures are expected to hit their lowest point so far this year with lows dipping into the 20’s early Thursday morning, and one of the coldest areas is preparing to keep its residents warm overnight.

The city of Santa Rosa has set up warming centers for those who need a little heat to get through the night. Downtown Santa Rosa was like a ghost town Wednesday evening. It was too cold for any sort of outdoor dining even with heat lamps.

But in the bitter cold, those that are unhoused bundled up, hoping it’s enough for the below-freezing temperatures. Others turned to city services for help.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

“They have heaters you can gather around, they have Porta Potties and food, said Raymond Judd who lives on the streets. They have bowls of oatmeal and milk. It’s nice because there is nowhere else we can get this.”

One drop-in warming center is operated by the City of Santa Rosa and Catholic Charities. It has room for about 40 people. Patrick Heintz and his wife arrived earlier Wednesday hoping to reserve a spot.

“I would like a hot meal if they have a hot meal for us,” said Heintz.

On Tuesday night, Heintz and his wife spent the night on the streets with their two dogs.

“It’s been cold. The worst part is the humiliation,” said Heintz. “The fact that they won’t look you in the eyes when you look at them like people.”

With temperatures dropping into the 20s, the National Weather Service issued a hypothermia risk for those outdoors. These frigid conditions are expected to last until Friday.

Catholic Charities says it has enough volunteers but it can use community donations of sleeping bags, rain gear, and socks.

