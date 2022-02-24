‘Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine’ says Ukrainian foreign minister. ‘The world can and must stop Putin.’

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday. AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the latest incursion in the Eastern European country by Russia as a “full-scale invasion,” urging the world to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Via Twitter on Wednesday, Kuleba said: “Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

The comments from Ukraine’s foreign minister come as Putin, in a televised speech, announced a special military operation in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden called Putin’s move an unprovoked, unjustified attack in Ukraine, pledging further action against Russia.

Russia has more than 150,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus, according to U.S. estimates.