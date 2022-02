Nobody would expect a band that brought dissociative identity disorder and Janovian theory to the top of the charts to rest easy during a recording hiatus that lasted for almost two decades. But the 18 years since Tears for Fears' Everybody Loves a Happy Ending have been especially rough on Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith at times. Orzabal's wife died in 2017, forcing the duo to pull out of some live dates, and work on their seventh album, The Tipping Point, began nearly 10 years ago before a frustrated Smith temporarily left the group.

