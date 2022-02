The Jets have had differing levels of frustration on this four-game road trip. In Calgary, they played an excellent game for 59 minutes and walked out of Alberta with no points. In Dallas, the Jets had a chance to win in overtime and ended up losing to the Stars. An outstanding 3-0 start in Denver, ended up a 6-3 win for the Avalanche. Now Winnipeg closes out the trip against the Arizona Coyotes in need of two points to stay in the race for the playoffs and find some momentum before they head home for four straight at Canada Life Centre.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO