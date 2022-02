NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. — With over ten thousand acres and 34 properties, the Erie County Park System has something to offer for everyone. Many of the big parks like Chestnut Ridge are well known, but there are a lot of smaller gems hidden away that bear exploring. Franklin Gulf Park in North Collins was acquired by the county in the 1960s. It's a beautiful 631-acre undeveloped forest that was once farmland. Chuck Bartlett knows it well. He's the Supervising Park Ranger for Erie County.

