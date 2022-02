It’s the perfect L.A. Gen-Z scene. The city and hills sprawling in the distance, bathed on a hotel rooftop balcony in SoCal sunlight with artfully arranged plants behind her, social media influencer Taylor Price is holding her phone at face level, gazing into it like a crystal ball. Which, since it’s got information about her financial future and the financial future of other Gen Zers inside of it, it sort of is.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO