NHL

Perry gets 400th goal, Lightning beat Oilers 5-3

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Corey Perry became the 103rd NHL player to reach 400 goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Edmonton...

NHL

Game Day: NHL Stadium Series, Lightning vs. Preds Preview

Nashville Hosts Tampa Bay at Nissan Stadium to Conclude Historic Week in Predators History. The 2022 NHL Stadium Series has arrived, and it's time to take things outside. The Nashville Predators are looking to cap off a special week with two more points in the first outdoor NHL game in Tennessee history at Nissan Stadium tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. This is the first of two meetings between Nashville and Tampa Bay this season; they will play again on April 23 at AMALIE Arena.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres have turned into sloppy mess

Buffalo had one scoring chance in the whole period when Jeff Skinner led a 2-on-1. The Canadiens gave him a free lane to the net, but Skinner elected to pass to a covered Mark Jankowski and the play was killed.
NHL
KESQ

Montembeault, Suzuki help Canadiens beat Sabres, 4-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves for his first NHL shutout, Nick Suzuki scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and Jake Evans added an empty-netter. Craig Anderson made 25 saves for Buffalo. The Sabres have lost four in a row.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Oilers Loss to Lightning as Mike Smith Struggles Again

The Edmonton Oilers lost 5-3 by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Wednesday (Feb. 23), suffering a second consecutive defeat after starting 5-0 under new head coach Jay Woodcroft. Connor McDavid scored twice, and Zach Hyman added a goal for the Oilers, who...
NHL
KESQ

Hagel gets first hat trick as Blackhawks beat Devils 8-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Hagel and Patrick Kane each scored three times and Kirby Dach snapped a tie in the third period, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a wild 8-5 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Alex DeBrincat and Seth Jones each had three assists for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves in his return from a right hand injury that had kept him out since Jan. 22. Jesper Bratt scored twice for New Jersey for the second straight game. Jack Hughes and Jonas Siegenthaler each had a goal and two assists, and Yegor Sharangovich also scored.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres blanked by Canadiens in series finale

The Buffalo Sabres were on the wrong end of a 4-0 final inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec on Wednesday night. Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montelbault recorded his first-career shutout in victory.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Lightning

TAMPA, FL - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will skate in his 700th career NHL game on Wednesday night when the Oilers pay a visit to Amalie Arena for a date with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Forward Ryan McLeod will join Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman on the...
NHL
NHL

Stamkos focused on third straight championship, growing Lightning legacy

Maurice "Rocket" Richard. George Armstrong. Yvan Cournoyer. Denis Potvin. Those four Hall of Famers are the only players in NHL history who have been captain of a team that won the Stanley Cup at least three consecutive seasons. Stamkos will join that exclusive fraternity if the Lightning win a third...
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Lightning

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers open a five-game road trip against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning. The Edmonton Oilers begin a five-game road trip at the Amalie Arena on Wednesday night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. You can watch the game on...
NHL
Yardbarker

Two plus-money team total bets Saturday in the NHL

It's a loaded Saturday in the NHL with ten games on the docket. There's two games in particular that catch my eye for potential scoring. The two teams here both come in at plus-money, which helps bring them to the finish line compared to some of their peers. New York...
NHL
KESQ

Former Oilers star receiver Ken Burrough dies at 73

HOUSTON (AP) — Ken Burrough, the former Houston Oilers receiver who was the last NFL player to wear No. 00, died Thursday. He was 73. Burrough’s family announced the death, saying died at his home in Jacksonville, Florida. Burrough was the 10th overall pick in 1970 by New Orleans, but played just one season for the Saints before being traded to the Oilers. He spent the next 11 seasons in Houston, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1977. Burrough led the NFL in receiving yards in 1975 with a career-high 1,063. Burrough grew up in Jacksonville, starring at William M. Raines High School. He played football and ran track at Texas Southern.
NFL
