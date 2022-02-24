Perry gets 400th goal, Lightning beat Oilers 5-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Ken Burrough, the former Houston Oilers receiver who was the last NFL player to wear No. 00, died Thursday. He was 73. Burrough’s family announced the death, saying died at his home in Jacksonville, Florida. Burrough was the 10th overall pick in 1970 by New Orleans, but played just one season for the Saints before being traded to the Oilers. He spent the next 11 seasons in Houston, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1977. Burrough led the NFL in receiving yards in 1975 with a career-high 1,063. Burrough grew up in Jacksonville, starring at William M. Raines High School. He played football and ran track at Texas Southern.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO