Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 6.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, and said it expects cash burn to increase. The stock is also suffering from broad weakness in travel stocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Net losses widened to $1.57 billion, or $4.01 a share, from $738.9 million, or $2.51 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted per-share losses narrowed to $1.95 from $2.33, but was wider than the FactSet loss consensus of $1.61. Revenue...

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO