Buddy Matthews reportedly made a good impression at last week’s AEW Dynamite taping. Matthews and AEW had discussions as far back as last fall, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word on when the deal was reached, but some wrestlers in AEW knew he was coming in and knew that he’d be aligned with Brody King and Malakai Black as far back as three weeks before he signed, indicating that the deal was finalized a while ago.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO