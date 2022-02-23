Feds announce up to $80M to tackle housing supply chain issues in northern and remote communities

The Home Office has told asylum seekers staying in hotels it will stop providing them with free access to non-basic toiletries and “over the counter medication”, according to a letter seen by the PA news agency.The letter, which states that the measures will come into effect on February 11, comes after it was revealed that the Government is spending £4.7 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels, an estimated £127 per person.Faiz Mohammad Seddeqi, a former guard at the British Embassy in Kabul, has been staying in a hotel for almost six months after being evacuated to the UK...
