ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyberattacks accompany Russian military assault on Ukraine

By FRANK BAJAK
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neLys_0eNaXhrQ00
Ukraine Tensions Ukrainian soldiers stand guard as people try to leave at the Kyiv train station, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Emilio Morenatti)

BOSTON — (AP) — Cyberattacks against Ukrainian government websites and affiliated organizations added to the confusion of Russia’s military assault Thursday, including data-wiping malware activated a day earlier that cybersecurity researchers said infected hundreds of computers including in neighboring Latvia and Lithuania.

Researchers said the malware attack had apparently been in preparation for as much as three months.

A distributed-denial-of-service attack that began last week and temporarily knocked government websites offline Wednesday continued and there were sporadic internet outages across the country, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for the U.S. network management firm Kentik Inc.

Measures to blunt the DDoS attacks were having some success, however, as major government websites including those of the defense and interior ministries and the banking sites of Sberbank and Alfabank were reachable Thursday despite the onslaught. U.S. and allied governments quickly blamed the denial-of-service attacks on Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency after they began last week. Such attacks render websites unreachable by flooding them with junk data.

Major Russian websites also came under a denial-of-service attack on Thursday, Madory said, possibly in retaliation for the similar DDoS attacks on Ukrainian websites.

The sites of Russia’s military (mil.ru) and Kremlin (kremlin.ru), hosted by the Russia State Internet Network, were unreachable or slow to load as a result. Madory said an entire block of internet domains that host kremlin.ru sites was under attack.

Ukraine’s cybersecurity agency said cellular networks were saturated with voice calls, suggesting that people unable to complete them use text-messaging.

Madory said Ukraine's internet was “under severe stress presently.”

The London-based Netblocks internet monitor said the eastern city of Kharkiv, near which Russians were reported attacking, appeared to be taking "the brunt of network and telecoms disruptions."

Some cybersecurity experts said prior to the assault that it might be in the Kremlin’s intelligence — and information war — interests not to try to take down Ukraine’s internet during a military attack.

Ukraine’s cybersecurity service also published a list on its Telegram channel of known “active disinformation” channels to avoid.

It was not clear how many networks were affected by the previously unseen data-wiping, which targeted organizations in the financial, defense, aviation and information technology industries, Symantec Threat Intelligence said in a blog post Thursday.

ESET Research Labs said it detected it on "hundreds of machines in the country." ESET research chief Jean-Ian Boutin would not name the targets but said they were "large organizations."

The researchers said it was too early to say who was responsible, but Ukrainian officials blamed Russia for a si milar attack last month that damaged servers in at least two government networks.

Officials have long expected cyberattacks to both precede and accompany any Russian military incursion. The combination of DDoS attacks, which bombard websites with junk traffic to render them unreachable, and malware infections hewed to Russia’s playbook of wedding cyber operations with real-world aggression.

Symantec said the “wiper” discovered Wednesday had some similarities to malware deployed in the January attack, which was disguised as ransomware and activated during a diversionary headline-grabbing website defacement. Microsoft dubbed it WhisperGate.

Symantec detected the new wiper at three organizations — Ukrainian government contractors with offices in Latvia and Lithuania and a financial institution in Ukraine, said Vikram Thakur, its technical director. Both countries are NATO members.

“The attackers have gone after these targets without much caring for where they may be physically located,” he said.

All three had “close affiliation with the government of Ukraine,” said Thakur, saying Symantec believed the attacks were “highly targeted.” He said roughly 50 computers at the financial outfit were affected, some with data wiped.

NATO has classified crippling cyberattacks on its members as potentially capable of triggering an armed response but has been vague on the threshold and the “wiper” attack was likely far below it.

Asked about the wiper attack on Wednesday, senior Ukrainian cyber defense official Victor Zhora had no comment.

"Russia likely has been planning this for months, so it is hard to say how many organizations or agencies have been backdoored in preparation for these attacks," said Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist at the cybersecurity firm Sophos. He guessed the Kremlin intended with the malware to "send the message that they have compromised a significant amount of Ukrainian infrastructure and these are just little morsels to show how ubiquitous their penetration is."

Cyberattacks have been a key tool of Russian aggression in Ukraine since before 2014, when the Kremlin annexed Crimea and hackers tried to thwart elections. They were also used against Estonia in 2007 and Georgia in 2008. Their intent can be to sow panic, confuse and distract.

Distributed-denial-of-service attacks are among the least impactful because they don’t entail network intrusion. Such attacks barrage websites with junk traffic so they become unreachable.

The West blames Russia’s GRU for some of the most damaging cyberattacks on record, including a pair in 2015 and 2016 that briefly knocked out parts of Ukraine’s power grid and the NotPetya “wiper” virus of 2017, which caused more than $10 billion of damage globally by infecting companies that do business in Ukraine with malware seeded through a tax preparation software update.

The wiper malware detected in Ukraine this year has so far been manually activated, as opposed to a worm like NotPetya, which can spread out of control across borders.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Live updates: Russia confirms casualties in Ukraine attack

MOSCOW — The Russian military said Sunday that some of its troops were killed and some were wounded in Ukraine -- admitting for the first time that it had suffered casualties since the Russian invasion. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday “there are dead and...
MILITARY
Action News Jax

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia's invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Sunday. WHAT...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

EXPLAINER: How is Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?

Ukraine’s tangled political history with Russia has its counterpart in the religious landscape, with Ukraine’s majority Orthodox Christian population divided between an independent-minded group based in Kyiv and another loyal to its patriarch in Moscow. But while there have been appeals to religious nationalism in both Russia and...
WORLD
Action News Jax

EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines, will buy Ukraine arms

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union agreed Sunday to close its airspace to Russian airlines, spend hundreds of millions of euros on buying weapons for Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets in its latest response to Russia’s invasion, EU officials said. That and Germany’s announcement...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Action News Jax

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Putin alerts nuclear force

Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert on Sunday in a major escalation of tensions with the West. Russia’s conventional military assault on Ukraine entered its fourth day with fighting in the streets of the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and troops moving closer to the capital.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

MIT severs ties with Russian school after Ukraine invasion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — (AP) — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is severing ties with a research university it helped establish more than a decade ago in Russia, citing the country's “unacceptable military actions” in invading Ukraine. The Cambridge university said it notified the Skolkovo Institute of...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Reuters

Ukraine ceasefire talks begin; Russia takes two small cities

KYIV/MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian forces seized two small cities in southeastern Ukraine and the area around a nuclear power plant, the Interfax news agency said on Monday, but ran into stiff resistance elsewhere as Moscow's diplomatic and economic isolation deepened. After four days of fighting and a Russian...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Germany's move to help arm Ukraine signals historic shift

VIENNA — (AP) — Germany's stunning decision to send anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine — abandoning its long-held refusal to export weapons to conflict zones — is nothing less than a historic break with its post-World War II foreign policy. “A new reality,” Chancellor...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Quiet night in Ukraine capital even as Russia tensions flare

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate Monday to save the ruble from collapse. The explosions and gunfire...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Intelligence#Ap#Ukrainian#Kentik Inc#Sberbank#Gru#Netblocks#Russians
Reuters

Russia says talks with Ukraine have begun - foreign ministry

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Monday said talks between Ukraine and Russia had begun, shortly after the Ukrainian side had said the same, and published photos of the delegations sitting opposite each other at a long table. Ukraine has said its goal for the talks is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for Ukraine to be given immediate EU membership

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union (EU) to allow Ukraine to be a part of the bloc immediately under a special procedure to defend itself from the Russian invasion of the country that entered its fifth day on Monday.“We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession under a new special procedure,” he said in a video speech.“Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I’m sure that’s fair. I am sure we deserve it,” Mr Zelensky added.The 44-year-old president, addressing Russian soldiers, asked them to lay down their weapons and leave...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Live updates: Pope offers services to solve Ukraine crisis

ROME — The Vatican is offering its services for any negotiation aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s No. 2 official, told several Italian newspapers in an interview published on Monday, that “even though what we feared and what we hoped wouldn’t happen did happen, there is always space for negotiation.”
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Action News Jax

Live updates: France joins others closing airspace to Russia

PARIS — France is joining many other European countries in closing their airspace to all Russian aircraft as the West ramps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering an invasion of Ukraine. Germany, Austria, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Luxembourg have...
ECONOMY
Action News Jax

In major shift for Europe, Germany to spend $113B on defense

BRUSSELS — (AP) — In one of the most significant shifts in European security policy in decades, Germany announced Sunday it was committing 100 billion euros ($113 billion) to a special armed forces fund and would keep its defense spending above 2% of GDP from now on, a move brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
86K+
Followers
89K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy