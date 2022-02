The House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill that changes the deadline for unaffiliated voters in Idaho, a law that would take effect immediately if it is passed by the Senate and signed into law by Gov. Brad Little. House Bill 439 passed the House by a vote of 36-32, with 20 Republicans joining all […] The post Idaho House narrowly passes bill to change unaffiliated voter deadline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO