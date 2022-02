More than 70 years after they were executed, the stories of the Martinsville Seven are finally being told by two institutions in the city the men called home. In recent months, two displays have been installed commemorating the history of the Martinsville Seven—one at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) on Fayette Street and another at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum on East Main Street. Both are located in Uptown Martinsville.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO