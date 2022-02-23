ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A+ for the arts: Cultural field trips promote better grades

By John Anderer
studyfinds.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah — A little bit of culture can go a long way academically for students, according to a new study. Researchers from Brigham Young University, Johns Hopkins University, and the Heritage Foundation say culturally enriching field trips, such as class excursions to local science museums or art venues, lead to...

