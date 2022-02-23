A+ for the arts: Cultural field trips promote better grades

516 Arts announces 2022 Fulcrum Fund grant recipients. Created in 2016 in response to an invitation from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to be a partner in its Regional Regranting Program, 516 Arts’ Fulcrum Fund awards grants to individual artists and artist-run art spaces throughout New Mexico. This year, jurors selected 13 projects out of 105 submissions with awards ranging from $3,500 to $10,000 and totaling $93,600. The 2022 grant cycle includes funding for new exhibitions, public art projects, the ongoing work of an experimental arts venue or collective, one-time events and performances, digital/internet-based artwork, and publications related to the visual arts. Recipients include JC Gonzo for his self-published zine Cuidado, which features emerging artists based in the Southwest; Rosemary Meza-DesPlas for her Latina-based performance artwork Miss Nalgas USA 2022; and Adrian Pinnecoose for Collective Equilibrium, a project that highlights the ongoing conversation about digital applications and fabrication in Indigenous art. Other grant recipients are Tytianna Harris, Jessica Krichels, Akilah Martinez, Dylan McLaughlin, Karl Orozco and Michael Lopez, Nayeli Navarro and Elsa Lopez, Sara Rivera, Justin Rhody, Adrian Wall, and We are Longing for a Future collective. 516arts.org — Michael Abatemarco.

