Sabres blanked by Canadiens in series finale

The Buffalo Sabres were on the wrong end of a 4-0 final at the Bell Centre on Wednesday night in Montreal, Quebec. The Sabres had no answers trying to solve Samuel Montembeault, as the Canadiens goaltender recorded his first-career shutout in victory.

Montreal opened the scoring in the first period, as Nick Suzuki capitalized on a defensive zone giveaway by Cody Eakin. Rasmus Dahlin was unable to locate Suzuki before the forward deposited his 10th goal of the season in behind Sabres goalie Craig Anderson.

With the score still 1-0 in the second, Suzuki struck again, this time on a penalty shot. Dylan Cozens was guilty of a hook with Suzuki bearing down on Anderson, and a penalty shot was awarded. Suzuki made no mistake on his chance to up his season goal total to 11.

The Canadiens added two more goals to cap the scoring in the third period.

Young forward Cole Caufield made it 3-0 just 78 seconds into the frame, before forward Jake Evans put the bow on the 4-0 final with an empty-netter in the waning moments of regulation.

----------

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

BUF: NONE

MTL: 6:52 - Nick Suzuki (10) (Cole Caufield)

Second Period:

BUF: NONE

MTL: 5:57 - Nick Suzuki (11) PS (Unassisted)

Third Period:

BUF: NONE

MTL: 1:18 - Cole Caufield (7) (Nick Suzuki); 18:27 - Jake Evans (7) ENG (Ben Chiarot, Rem Pitlick)

----------

Penalty Summary:

First Period:

BUF: 8:28 - Dylan Cozens (Tripping - 2 min.)

MTL: NONE

Second Period:

BUF: 4:43 - Rasmus Dahlin (Roughing - 2 min.); 5:57 - Dylan Cozens (Hooking - Penalty shot awarded); 14:32 - Casey Fitzgerald (Fighting - 5 min.)

MTL: 4:43 - Cole Caufield (High sticking - 2 min.); 12:01 - Brendan Gallagher (Hooking - 2 min.); 14:32 - Brendan Gallagher (Fighting - 5 min.)

Third Period:

BUF: NONE

MTL: 14:17 - Alexander Romanov (Tripping - 2 min.)

----------

STATS OF THE GAME:

----------

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Nick Suzuki - MTL

2.) Samuel Montembault - MTL

3.) Cole Caufield - MTL

----------

What's Next:

The Sabres head to St. Louis to visit Ryan O'Reilly and the Blues on Friday night at Enterprise Center. Faceoff is set for 8 p.m. EST with pregame coverage on WGR starting at 7 p.m. EST With Brian Koziol.