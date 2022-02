The US Coast Guard is searching for a plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina with eight people on board. Reports suggested the plane was flying “erratically” before falling into the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday afternoon. Officials said the passengers included four teenagers who were returning home from a hunting trip. None of the passengers have been accounted for as of Monday afternoon. In a statement, the US Coast Guard said it and local emergency responders were dispatched to search for the plane. Copying the words of a radio control tower, the Coast Guard said the small...

