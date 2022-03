Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the PlayStation 4's best-received games, which made a sequel inevitable. Five years and a console generation later, we have the $69.99 Horizon Forbidden West. It builds upon everything that made the first game great, with a new and bigger world that features more verticality thanks to superior climbing (and falling) mechanics. Horizon Forbidden West keeps the same open-world, spear-and-bow-wielding, machine-hunting formula, but its greater variety keeps the game interesting even after you sink a few dozen hours into it. The action-adventure game (available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is a few steps better than Horizon Zero Dawn, and for that it easily earns our Editors’ Choice award.

