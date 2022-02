In response to former Mayor O’Brien’s letter to the New Haven Register dated Feb. 6, concerning the newly formed American Recovery Plan Act Committee which was established by current Mayor Nancy Rossi, he is misinformed regarding its intent. That comes as no surprise since relying on misinformation while decision-making was a trademark of his administration. Just recently, for example, the misinformation he received while contemplating a run to get his old job back cost him the opportunity to be placed on the ballot. He was given the wrong date to file and never bothered to question it.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO