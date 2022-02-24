ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

USD 175.0 Bn Opportunity in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by 2027

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

According to the new research report the "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment, Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant, Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market was valued at USD 95.3 billion in...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Toshiba CEO resigns ahead of vote on spin-off plan

Toshiba's CEO resigned on Tuesday, the Japanese conglomerate said, adding fresh uncertainty after already revising plans to split its businesses and just weeks before a key shareholder vote. Satoshi Tsunakawa had been chief executive for less than a year at the tech and industrial giant, which has lurched from crisis to crisis in recent decades. It comes ahead of an extraordinary shareholder vote on March 24 on Toshiba's plan to spin off its devices unit and sell "non-core" business including Toshiba Tec. The proposal is a revision of an earlier one to split into three companies, which got a mixed response, but Tsunakawa's resignation could spark another rethink on the plans.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy