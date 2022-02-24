ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Americold Logistics, DSV, Preferred Freezer Services

The latest research on "Global 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Report 2022" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies...

Keeping Supply Chain Threats at Bay: Ensure Supply Chain Visibility

2021 was full of supply chain disruptions. From natural disasters and ransomware attacks to ships stuck at sea and a global pandemic that just won’t go away, the supply chain industry went from being upended to somewhat mended to now trying to overcome bottlenecks amid a workforce shortage. But,...
Logistics Platform Shipsy Secures $25M in Series B for International Growth

Smart logistics management platform Shipsy raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners with participation by existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The new capital will be used to help Shipsy continue expanding its presence in the Middle...
This Company Wants To Beat The COVID-19 Supply Chain Crises Facing The Ammunition Industry With Acquisitions And Production Expansion

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Americans are reportedly short on ammunition, and unfortunately, there isn’t enough available to reload. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has degenerated into a growing global problem — it’s been dubbed the great ammo shortage.
Food Enzymes Market in Canada to grow by USD 35.41 million| Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Food Enzymes Market in Canada by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.02% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (carbohydrase, protease, lipase, and others) and application (bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, and meat products).
Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
Retailers Feel They’re in the Money with Pent-up Consumer Demand

Click here to read the full article. Retailers may have had a few challenging years, but the ones that have weathered the tough times have a secret sauce for their success: marketing, social media and e-commerce. Retailers are seeing a growing need by customers to get out of their leggings and jogging pants and explore new clothing avenues. But they need to be nudged into stores or at least enticed onto websites to view new styles and silhouettes. “Customers are out there and are buying,” said Maryann Patterson, owner of Glamourous Fashions, based in San Antonio, Texas. “We have all gained weight...
Last-mile delivery firm Pickup names Brian Kava CEO

Brenda Stoner founded Pickup to create a technology-focused solution in the difficult and laborious last-mile delivery segment of big and bulky items. The company has grown considerably since its founding eight years ago, and now Stoner is handing the reins to a seasoned executive who will be charged with growing the business. Brian Kava joined Pickup in September 2021 as head of sales and marketing and is now taking the helm as CEO. Stoner will remain with the company focused on innovation.
Kane Logistics acquired by French 3PL

Kane Logistics, one of the oldest 3PLs in the U.S., has been acquired by French 3PL ID Logistics in an all-cash deal, ID Logistics said. The transaction is based on Kane’s “enterprise value,” or market value, of $240 million, Orgon, France-based ID Logistics said. Kane’s 2021 annual revenue is $235 million. The transaction is expected to close in April, ID Logistics said. ID Logistics acquired Scranton, Pennsylvania-based Kane from Harkness Capital Partners, a private equity firm that acquired Kane in 2019.
Russia Fired on Foreign Ships Near Black Sea Port - Ukraine's Ministry

(Reuters) - Russia fired on two foreign ships near the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on its Facebook page. Russia fired on "Namura Queen" under Panama's flag and "Millennial Spirit" under Moldova's flag, the ministry said. The crew had been evacuated and taken to...
Mango on Track to Fulfilling Aggressive Sustainability Targets

Click here to read the full article. Just days after announcing it was revolutionizing its packaging supply chain to protect the world’s forests, Mango also debuted a sustainable denim collection and a list of targets it plans to meet by 2050. The Spanish apparel brand’s latest denim range includes sustainable elements with fibers like GOTS– and OCS-certified organic cotton, and production methods such as EcoWash, which uses Environmental Impact Measurement (EIM) software to measure the amount of water and chemicals used in jeans washing and finishing. The range features jeans, denim jackets, jumpsuits and shirting for women, men and children. Standout women’s...
CIO roles continue to expand as technology demands increase

Chief information officers are taking on multiple roles, and in turn executive titles, to meet the increased demand companies are seeing for technology and digital tools, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 10. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic, as digital tools and technology became a way for...
How to Meet Customer Demand and Diminish Supply Chain Risk

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), consumer spending, shipping backlogs and labor shortages — all major disruptors that turned the global supply chain industry on its head in recent years. It’s reasonable to expect continued issues and delays in the coming months, but by identifying key trends and solutions now, organizations will be well-equipped to improve processes and execution to shape more resilient and advanced supply chains. This year, industries of all types and sizes will be eager to do what they can to meet customer demands, diminish further risk and overcome the “Great Supply Chain Disruption.”
Load2Go Uses Tech, Data to Shape Trucking Industry’s Future

Load2Go is using technology and Big Data to transform the trucking industry’s supply chain into blockchain, helping an industry that needs more than 80,000 drivers to avoid shortages, according to a Thursday (Feb. 24) press release. Truckers were the highest-paid workers in the U.S. from 1935 to 1980, with...
