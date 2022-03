The day is fast approaching. You’re getting ready to move houses and you have to start packing. Furniture? Check. Clothes? Check. Plants? Wait, what?. Last year, more people searched Google for tips on how to move with their plants than they did for how to move with kids or pets. In a study published in the journal of Urban Forestry and Urban Greening, 74% of respondents agreed that having indoor vegetation had a positive impact on their mood during the COVID-19 lockdowns, with a similar number saying that indoor plants contributed to feelings of optimism and cheerfulness.

