COLLEGE PARK, MD – Guarded closely by Indiana’s Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Katie Benzan dribbled, dodged and then crossed over as precious seconds ticked away off the clock. Maryland had a one-point lead and took possession with 34 seconds to play. Benzan milked the clock a bit, kept her defender at arms’ length, and then she made her move. The fifth-year senior – playing in her final regular season game in the Xifinity Center – switched the ball to her left hand and drove toward the paint with Cardano-Hillary hanging on her. Inside the elbow, Benzan elevated, moved the ball into her right hand and lofted the ball up softly toward the rim.

