Gabriel Landeskog tallies twice as Avs dump Red Wings

Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Colorado also got goals from Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin, while Cale Makar, Alex Newhook and Mikko Rantanen notched two assists apiece. Pavel Francouz made 32 saves for the Avalanche, who added to their NHL-best point total by winning for the third time in four games.

Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for Detroit, which outshot the Avalanche by a 34-31 margin. Moritz Seider and Dylan Larkin both registered two assists and Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots.

It didn’t take long for the Avalanche to jump out on top, as Landeskog scored just 1:12 into the game. After the visitors kept the puck in the Detroit zone for more than a minute, Landeskog buried home a rebound off a shot from the point by Makar.

Colorado then took a 2-0 lead with 8:13 remaining in the first period on a goal by Jost, who poked a loose puck into an empty goal off a scramble in front of the Detroit goal.

The score remained that way until there was 8:25 remaining in the second period, when Detroit cut the deficit to 2-1. Zadina banged home a rebound off a shot by Seider.

The Avalanche got that goal back with 1:41 remaining in the second, taking a 3-1 lead on a tally by Kadri. He parked himself in front and put home a rebound that was loose in the crease.

At 2:11 of the third period, Colorado took a 4-1 lead when Nichushkin took a pass from Andre Burakovsky in front of the Red Wings’ goal and scored on a backhand following a nice deke of Greiss.

Detroit answered with 10:22 left on a power-play goal by Fabbri to make it 4-2, but Landeskog put the game away on an empty-net goal with 39 seconds remaining.

The final goal was Landeskog’s 25th of the season, the fourth time he has reached that figure in his 11-year career.

--Field Level Media