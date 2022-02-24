mAb Clinic Resumes Operations In Mangilao

Do no harm. The motto is the first line of the Hippocratic Oath taken by medical doctors and its sentiments resonate to all service professionals’ codes of ethics. Therapists, social workers, counselors, teachers, and mental health professionals work to first and foremost do no harm. We work to help heal and support others, especially those who are the most vulnerable of our population — children and even more-so trans children. So when Texas state attorney general Ken Paxton and other law makers consider gender-affirming surgeries and medically-accurate care for trans children ‘child abuse’ while state governor Greg Abbott orders the Texas department of family and protective services and all mandated reporters to investigate families who support trans children’s medical needs, this call to heal feels threatened.

