mAb Clinic Resumes Operations In Mangilao

Luzerne County’s president judge signed an order Monday allowing the courts to resume normal operations at the end of the month. Because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent months, President Judge Michael T. Vough on Jan. 4 issued an order suspending all criminal and civil jury trials, as well as the time calculated for criminal defendants’ right to a speedy trial.
KINGSTON – Let the Friday afternoon card games begin, with a return to regular, pre-COVID hours at the Kingston Senor Center by Monday, April 4. Selectman Don Alcombright said there’s no reason not to return to the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. That’s an additional four hours a week.
Mayo Clinic's financial and operating performance was strong in 2021, with revenue gains offsetting higher expenses, according to financial documents released Feb. 28. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's revenue totaled $15.7 billion last year, up from $13.8 billion in 2020. Net medical service revenue was up 7.7 percent year over year.
In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
After more nearly two years of reduced capacity due to COVID-19, Sierra Nevada Job Corps officials this week said the campus is back to full operation. The job training and education program can serve up to 500 youth ages 16 to 24 at its north Reno campus. SNJC officials said...
In our region on the rise, with cranes and corporations moving in, it's refreshing to see small-town charm instead of rapid development. However, for one growing community, there's certain construction some neighbors want to see.
The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today there will be a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits allocated to eligible students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will continue to be administered through the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Do no harm. The motto is the first line of the Hippocratic Oath taken by medical doctors and its sentiments resonate to all service professionals’ codes of ethics. Therapists, social workers, counselors, teachers, and mental health professionals work to first and foremost do no harm. We work to help heal and support others, especially those who are the most vulnerable of our population — children and even more-so trans children. So when Texas state attorney general Ken Paxton and other law makers consider gender-affirming surgeries and medically-accurate care for trans children ‘child abuse’ while state governor Greg Abbott orders the Texas department of family and protective services and all mandated reporters to investigate families who support trans children’s medical needs, this call to heal feels threatened.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — UPDATE: Huntsville City Schools officials say that Challenger Elementary and Middle schools are resuming normal operations after a bomb threat this morning. In a statement, the district said:. Both schools took immediate action to promote the safety of students and staff members upon learning of the...
The parents of a student who took her own life are launching a civil action against her university, saying they want "lessons to be learned" from her death. Natasha Abrahart, 20, a second year physics student at the University of Bristol, died in April 2018. Her family, from Nottinghamshire, said...
While the potential for Russia's invasion of Ukraine to spark a world-ending nuclear conflagration has knocked the pandemic off most frontpages, federal bureaucrats seem determined to prove that they can focus on two crises at once. On Sunday, Based Politics' Brad Polumbo reported that the Federal Emergency Management's (FEMA) webpage...
A patient with disabilities can be denied life-saving organ transplants because of those disabilities, and parents often fear the worst. Families have won protections in many states — including 14 in the last year. But more than three decades after the Americans with Disabilities Act — which prohibits discrimination...
