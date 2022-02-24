Cowboy HOF inductee Hamel reflects on ranching, rodeo life

Ah, the Wild West. Even a century later, cowboys, horses and sprawling ranches still exist across the American frontier (particularly the present-day states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming). Perhaps, you’re a fan of old-school epic Western films. Or maybe, you’ve binge-watched the rugged dysfunction of the highly addictive Yellowstone. Whether you’re more of a John Wayne or John Dutton (yes, we know he’s a fictional character), dude ranches are the perfect place to play cowboy IRL for a few days. In fact, you can actually stay at the real Yellowstone Ranch that’s the backdrop for the show. OK, you likely won’t be wrangling any cattle. But there are still loads of activities (think: horseback riding, archery, fishing and campfire singalongs) to keep you and your kids off the iPads. Bust out your vintage cowboy boots and Levi’s for one of these awesome dude ranch vacays.

