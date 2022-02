Since its invention and introduction for public use, the internet has been one of the most popular technological innovations. Starting from 140 million users in 1998, more users poured in at 63% annually. In 2021, the number of blockchain wallets reached the same milestone — 140 million — and Bitcoin had an annual growth rate of 113%. The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies also reached $2 trillion in April 2021, becoming the fastest-growing asset class of the last decade.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO