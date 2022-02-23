Impact.com Releases the Partnership Economy, a New Book That Guides Businesses to Success in a Digital World

Sanjib Sahoo is executive vice president and chief digital officer at Ingram Micro Inc where he is spearheading the digital transformation of the company. His more than 20 years business experience includes stints at XPO Logistics and TradeMonster (E*Trade/Morgan Stanley). In October 2021, Sahoo was one of 10 global leaders named to Constellation Research's Business Transformation 150 Hall of Fame. He is a member of Forbes technology Council and has been a contributor to Harvard Business Review, Wired. He has authored numerous technology models and white papers on Risk and Innovation Leadership, Leadership Development, Innovative Marketing, Open Source Architecture, and Mobile Strategy, and holds several patents on Dynamic Communications and Streaming for Mobile Devices.

