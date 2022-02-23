ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact.com Releases the Partnership Economy, a New Book That Guides Businesses to Success in a Digital World

By AIT News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthored by CEO David A. Yovanno, The Partnership Economy details how businesses can find new audiences, grow revenue, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform driving partnerships for more than 2,000 brands, announced the release of The Partnership Economy, a book authored by impact.com CEO David...

