For years, the DeLorean has occupied a strange place in the American automotive imagination. It’s shown up in beloved film trilogies and indie rock music videos; the heyday of DeLorean Motor Company has also been the subject of several documentaries. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the DeLorean exists only in the recent past, however. Ever since 2016, there have been rumblings of a revival, with new cars produced under the DMC marque.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO